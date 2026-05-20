How to Tune Musical Rubber Chickens

The very talented camera-staring musician Lord Vinheteiro amusingly shared how he keeps his rubber chickens and other squeaky toys in tune.

Vinheteiro Shows how to Tune Rubber Chickens

He explored the acoustic personalities of each chicken, analyzing their density and frequencies with a tuning fork. He then went about making precise adjustments to restore sonic integrity and demonstrated how these unconventional objects can be prepared for musical performance with the right level of dedication.

Playing Rubber Chickens