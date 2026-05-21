Stephen Colbert Joins David Byrne in a Performance of ‘Burning Down the House’ on ‘The Late Show’

The great David Byrne performed a very colorful rendition of the classic Talking Heads song “Burning Down the House” during the final week of The Late Show. Towards the end of the song, host Stephen Colbert dressed himself in blue, joined Byrne’s Who Is The Sky? ensemble, and danced like no one was watching.

David Byrne returns with his “Why Is The Sky?” band for a showstopping performance of the Talking Heads classic, “Burning Down The House.”

Byrne previously appeared on The Late Show in March 2026, where he spoke about the changing world.