Ventriloquist Hilariously Voices Two Human Dummies

Nina Conti, an incredibly talented ventriloquist, demonstrated her amazing skill during a Live at the Apollo performance in 2014. Conti recruited two volunteers from the audience, Louisa and Scott, both of whom put on large ventriloquy masks that she controlled. The pair had a hilarious romantic exchange voiced by Conti, leading up to a mock proposal and a first kiss.

Here’s more of that performance

Here’s another performance of Conti’s “human dummy”.