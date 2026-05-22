David Attenborough Narrates a Stunning Three-Hour Video of Nature’s Most Extraordinary Moments

Sir David Attenborough shared some of the most extraordinary moments from nature in a stunning three-hour BBC Earth documentary, celebrating the survival strategies of diverse species across the world’s most challenging habitats. Throughout the video, Attenborough focused on the complex behaviors and collaborative efforts that enable wildlife to thrive in inhospitable environments.

From the life that flourishes a kilometre beneath the ocean’s surface to amazing clownfish teamwork, watch as Sir David Attenborough narrates three hours of wonderful wildlife moments.