The Deep Spirituality of Earth, Wind & Fire Explored in a New HBO Documentary by Questlove

Earth, Wind & Fire (to Be Celestial vs. That’s the Weight of the World) is an HBO documentary by Questlove that explores how the band’s deep spirituality, combined with their incredible talent, wove such a rich tapestry that made them cultural icons and enduring musical legends.

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson tells the story of the Grammy-award winning band chronicling their evolution, highs and lows, spiritual meaning, and lasting legacy.

The documentary uses historical footage and interviews with people involved with Earth, Wind & Fire, either directly, tangentially, or inspirationally. This includes surviving band members, musicians, and friends, as well as President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.

Band members Philip Bailey, Verdine White, and Ralph Johnson are joined by musicians, managers, authors, former band members, and family members, as well as notables the band has influenced, including President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, Stevie Wonder, Lionel Richie, H.E.R., and Flea.

The documentary premieres June 7, 2026, on HBO.

HBO Original Documentary Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial Vs. That’s The Weight Of The World) debuts SUNDAY, JUNE 7 at (9:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Questlove Spoke to Jimmy Fallon About the Documentary