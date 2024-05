The Traditional Sport of Fingerhakeln (Finger Wrestling)

The traditional sport of Fingerhakeln, literally translated from German as “finger pulling”, is a finger wrestling match that was once used to settle disputes. Two participants sit opposite one another and grab onto a both ends of a leather strap with one finger, each with the goal of pulling the other over the table. Needless to say, finger injuries are common.

via Neatorama