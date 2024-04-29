Gravel Played on a Record Turntable

Sound artist Michael Ridge, who previously used the newest British five pound note as a needle for a vinyl record, filled a bowl with gravel and played it on the turntable of his Crosley record player resulting in a chaotic cacophony of noise.

Revisiting playing gravel on a turntable for an upcoming Norfolk Trotter CS, should be out in May!

Ridge previously used this bowl of gravel, which was played with a stick and a piece of flint.

Alternative/acoustic playback version of the gravel 7″ anti-record with a pleasingly simple stick and flint setup. Headphones recommend