Compassionate Man Uses a Remote Control Car to Feed Cats and Dogs Living in the Streets of His City

A really generous and compassionate man named Prohor uses a remote control car to feed the many dogs and cats living in the streets in his city. He performs this labor of love every day, sending his RC car into the abandoned lots, tunnels, under cars, and other places where the stray animals live. While the animals are a bit startled by the motor, they are definitely pleased by the lovely meal that accompanies the noise.