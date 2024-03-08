Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ Brilliantly Performed in the Distinctive Style of The Doors

Multi-instrumentalist Denis Pauna brilliantly channeled the rich vocal stylings of Jim Morrison in a musical mashup that reimagines the Metallica song “Enter Sandman” in the very distinctive style of The Doors.

Pauna, who played every instrument in this mashup, incorporated the melody of the songs “Soul Kitchen” and “When the Music’s Over” to really contrast the carnivalesque melody with the menacing nature of the lyrics.

Here’s the old classic Enter Sandman but in the even older style – as if The Doors wrote the song!

via The Awesomer