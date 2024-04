Hopeful Dog Repeatedly Urges Richard Harris Statue to Throw the Stone Placed at His Feet

A hopeful little spaniel named PJ placed a stone at the foot of a tennis playing Richard Harris statue in Kilkee, County Clare, Ireland and waited for the stone to be thrown. When the statue didn’t respond, PJ persisted, repeatedly nudging the foot to take action.

Our PJ really, really wanted Richard Harris to throw the stone for him yesterday