Ailing Baby Toucan Rescued From the Peruvian Amazon Heads Back Into the Wild After Learning to Fly

Paul Rosolie and Nikita Anna Skariah of Junglekeepers found an abandoned ailing baby toucan on the floor of the Madre de Dios region of the Peruvian Amazon and immediately did everything in their power to save the little bird, whom they named Lucas. While still in the jungle, Rosolie cut a piece of bamboo and made a syringe for feeding, noticing how sick little Lucas was.

The first day we found him I was certain that he was not gonna make it through the night. The wounds that he had were truly devastating, and the degree of parasite infestation was sobering. But with a little bit of care each day, we were able to remove the parasites that had borrowed under his skin. We were able to gradually reduce the amount of mites attacking him.

They took him back to the research center, and as little Lucas got stronger, he started using a spoon. Under their tutelage, they taught him all the basics of being a toucan, including learning to fly, and he thrived.

Then as he really began to get better at flying he began to go out into the jungle and he came back when he wanted to. Finally all of his feathers are back and he’s beautiful looking. He’s completely healthy.

Before long, Lucas flew out of their lives and back into the wild.

One day he went out into the jungle and they don’t come back. We couldn’t have hoped that it would have gone better than that. …I still am thankful for that. The greatest thing is knowing that right now Lucas is out there being a fully-fledged toucan because we were able to help him.