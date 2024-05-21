How the Powerful Combination of Music and Editing in ‘Star Wars’ Makes It Work Well As a Silent Movie

Danny Boyd of CinemaStix explains how the combination of music and editing used in Star Wars is so powerful that those movies can be told and understood without the use of dialogue. This is especially true due to the universally recognized themes within each movie.

The stories are deeply thematic, symbolic, elemental really, in their representations of say, good and evil, dark and light. Universally recognized concepts and age-old archetypes and conflicts presented through physical expression through characterization through action staging costuming color and of course through music.

Boyd compares these features to highly relatable films of the silent era.

Silent era films were particularly remarkable and cherished for the way they were able to cross language barriers be universally understood without translation.

In fact, Douggy Pledger and musician Osymyso hilariously reimagined the original Star Wars movie as a silent film from 1923 using Midjourney, thus proving Boyd’s point.

