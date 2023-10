‘Star Wars’ Reimagined As a Silent Film From 1923

Creative director Douggy Pledger and musician Osymyso hilariously reimagined the original Star Wars movie as silent film from 1923 using Midjourney. The combination of awkward poses, monochrome footage, stuttering camera, and old timey soundtrack truly gave the the iconic opening credit of “long ago, in a galaxy far away” new meaning.

Celebrating 100 years of Star Wars.

via Nag on the Lake