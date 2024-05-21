New York City’s Central Park Pilots a Pizza Box Recycling Program to Curb Rat Activity

The Central Park Conservancy of New York City has installed pizza box recycling bins at the East Pinetum at the 86th Transverse, in order to curb the activity of the city’s ubiquitous rat population. The bins are specifically designed accept the shape of these pizza boxes. While this is just a pilot program, if it proves successful, there may be more of these bins placed in other Central Park locations, and maybe even throughout the five boroughs in the future.

We’re piloting a new way to recycle pizza boxes in Central Park! …this Central Park Conservancy initiative aims to keep the Park clean, green, and pest-free in the busy spring and summer months.