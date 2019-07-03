An Incredible Glow-in-the-Dark Telecaster Replica Electric Guitar Made Out of Udon Noodles

Inspired by the amazing guitar made out of 1200 colored pencils, audio engineering Daniel Seibel of Forward Audio built a Harley Benton Telecaster replica electric guitar out of udon noodles.

After cutting the shape, Seibel mixed up some UV powder for a nice glow factor, carefully placed the noodles and added epoxy resin into the silicon mold. After letting it sit overnight, Seibel removed the body, sanded it down, attached the neck, polished it up inserted the necessary electronics, attached glow in the dark strings and turned out the lights.

I was inspired by Burls Art doing his Pencils Guitars, so I decided to do something no one has ever dared before: A guitar out of Udon Noodles with some UV powder to spice things up! This guitar looks & plays al dente!

