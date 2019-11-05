Building an Electric Guitar Out of 800 Pieces of Paper

The very creative Burl of Burl’s Art, who has previously created an amazing assortment of unusual guitars made from unusual materials, was determined to try his hand at making a bright red guitar out of 800 sheets of paper. This build was a bit more difficult than his usual projects due to the fragile nature of the materials and the finicky nature of the tools with said materials.

I attempt to build a guitar using 800 pieces of paper and epoxy resin. Songs/riffs played during demo at the end are made up.