A Beautiful Translucent Electric Guitar Made Out of Multi-Colored Epoxy Resin With a Purple Wooden Neck

Burl, the incredibly creative luthier of Burl’s Art built for himself a colorful translucent guitar made completely out of epoxy resin. Having used this material to encase other objects on previous builds, Burl formed a mold that would shape the different colors of resin and even crafted the purple guitar neck from scratch.

I’ve been using a lot of epoxy resin for my guitars to this point so I figured why not lean into it and build one completely of epoxy… I got a lot of requests to build a clear guitar out of epoxy… But there are tons of clear acrylic guitars already so I decided to go for something a bit different and make it multi-color.