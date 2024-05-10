Illinois Park Employees Dressed Like Cicadas Act Out the Life Cycle of the 17-Year Cicada

Ecology Coordinator Tom Velat of the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County in Illinois explained the life cycle of the 17-year cicada with the help of employees dressed like cicadas acting out the actions of the cicadas in Velat’s presentation.

17-year periodical cicadas are just about to emerge in DuPage! Forest Preserve District ecology supervisor Tom Velat walks us through the fascinating life cycle of a 17-year cicada with some help from District staff.

This emergence of these cicadas, which happens in 17-year intervals, will merge with 13-year cicadas in 2024. The Morton Arboretum in Chicago explains what to expect in 2024.

Cicadas emerge every year somewhere in the eastern United States, at either 13-year or 17-year intervals. This year is remarkable because two broods are emerging simultaneously for the first time in 221 years. …These cicadas are harmless to humans and pets—they cannot sting, bite, or pinch—but there will be many millions of them. Particularly in areas with lots of mature trees, their mating calls will be very loud and they may be annoying.

