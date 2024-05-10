Philadelphia Creamery Opens a 24/7 Self-Service Artisanal Cheese Vending Machine

Perrystead Dairy opened Philadelphia‘s first cashless, self-service artisanal cheese vending machine that operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at their Fishtown creamery.

Welcome to Philly’s first 24/7 self-service, cashless cheese dispensary, nestled in the pollinator garden of our Fishtown/Kensington creamery. Now, you can indulge whenever the craving strikes. No cash, just tap your credit card or any phone with ApplePay/GooglePay, and grab your favorites!

Owner Yoav Perry explained what products are in the dispenser and how to use it.

it’s more than just our internationally award-winning cheeses, (crafted and matured steps away), treat yourself to an ever-changing assortment of hand-selected, crisps, crackers, jams, chutney, charcuterie, and even stylish serving essentials. Yoav Perry takes us step by step through the process so you can get award-winning cheeses 24/7.

The Vending Machine Is Getting Quite Popular

via 1440