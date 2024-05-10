The Full Performance of The Beatles Playing Live in Washington D.C. (1964) Sourced From the Master Tape

Pepe_Java shared the full performance of The Beatles playing live at the Washington Coliseum on February 11, 1964, sourced from the master tape.

Several YouTube commenters were really impressed with what The Beatles were able to do with a less than ideal setup compared to musicians today.

Being able to play anywhere near in time AND in harmony, in the middle of a screaming arena, without stage monitors is miraculous. These guys were road-worn pros after a solid year of European Beatlemania, as well as a thousand gigs in noisy, crappy clubs in the previous 5 years. Ringo’s steady time also allowed them, if necessary, to just count beats and get to the chorus together. A solid drummer is often overlooked, but SO essential. Remember, he probably couldn’t hear the other guys, so he had to count and just watch for visual cues. These guys were experts at generating amazing excitement without pyro, rotating drums, OTT costumes or stage lighting. Truly the greatest band in the world at the time. – C Williscroft

It blows my mind that they had such primitive live gear and no stage monitors.. girls screaming insanely loud, some of the vocal mics not even working half the time, janky rotating drum riser, drum set on the verge of falling apart.. half the songs the amps are turned away from them and aren’t even mic’d up and they still killed it and never missed a beat. Such raw energy! The Beatles had such a punk rock mentality. I can’t stress to the ppl who dont play shows on how stressful it is to not be able to hear yourself playing in a live mix, and these guys nailed it. – El Diablo