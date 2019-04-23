Laughing Squid

Craftsman Builds a Tasty Flying V Electric Guitar Using Eight Mega Jawbreaker Candies Encased in Resin

Burl of Burl’s Art (previously) has created a really colorful Flying V-style electric guitar using eight Mega Jawbreaker Candies. These softball-sized sweets were cut in half, shaped with a stencil and encased in resin before the electronics were put in. Despite some setbacks that were quickly resolved, Burl was able to play a couple of sweet licks on that tasty axe.

I attempt to build a Flying V shaped guitar out of 8 Mega Jawbreaker Candies. The riffs at the end aren’t from actual songs, just made up.





