Craftsman Builds a Tasty Flying V Electric Guitar Using Eight Mega Jawbreaker Candies Encased in Resin

Burl of Burl’s Art (previously) has created a really colorful Flying V-style electric guitar using eight Mega Jawbreaker Candies. These softball-sized sweets were cut in half, shaped with a stencil and encased in resin before the electronics were put in. Despite some setbacks that were quickly resolved, Burl was able to play a couple of sweet licks on that tasty axe.

