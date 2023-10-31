Black Sabbath’s ‘Paranoid’ Played As Dire Straits

Dutch musician Laszlo Buring performed the iconic Black Sabbath song “Paranoid” in the distinctive style of Dire Straits, albeit at a slower tempo. Buring once again did a near-perfect impression of Mark Knopfler‘s voice, capturing the sheer desperation of the lyrics with the melodic calming the guitar.

I thought it was about time to dive into the heavier stuff, so I went with a Black Sabbath song. I had to bring the tempo down a bit, from 164 bpm to 151, to fit the style a bit better. Even then it’s still a tiny bit faster than Sultans of Swing or Lady Writer, which are both at 148 bpm.