Determined Rescue Dog Locates Person Buried Under Snow in a Mock Avalanche Qualification Test

A determined yellow Labrador retriever named Dolly, who is training to become a rescue dog at Park City Mountain Resort in Utah, successfully dug her way through a mock avalanche on the side of a mountain, locating the person buried beneath. This meant that she passed her qualification B test and is on her way to her goal.

Dolly dug her way through the ceiling of her second hole on her way to pass her B test. So excited to see her learn and grow!

Dolly Has Been Training Since She Was a Puppy