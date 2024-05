A Lonely New York City Dog Builds a Robotic Best Friend in the Animated Film ‘Robot Dreams’

Robot Dreams by Madman Films is a touching animated tale of a lonely dog living in New York City in the 1980s who orders a mail-order robot. Once the robot is put together, the two become the best of friends, doing everything together.

The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 31, 2024.