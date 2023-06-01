‘Take on Me’ Performed as Dire Straits

Dutch musician Laszlo Buring performed the classic 1980s a-ha song “Take on Me” in the distinctive style of Dire Straits. Buring also did a near-perfect impression of Mark Knopfler‘s voice from the “Sultans of Swing” era, letting the guitar take Morton Harket‘s incredibly high note that appears halfway into the song.



The classic 80s song by a-ha, reimagined as a Dire Straits song. It was fun turning the synthesizer riff into a guitar riff and trying to build a solo over the original progression. Vocally it was a little challenging, let me know what you think of it!