‘Asteroid City’ A Retro-Futuristic Wes Anderson Film

Asteroid City is a retro-futuristic comedy film by Wes Anderson that takes place in 1955 during the annual “Junior Stargazer” convention in the fictional desert town of Asteroid City. Unbeknownst to the attending children and their parents, a transformative event takes place that changes everyone’s lives.

The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.

The film features such regular Anderson players as Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Willem Dafoe, Jeff Goldblum, and Edward Norton among its large ensemble cast. It also showcases Anderson’s distinctive eye for color, interaction, and wordplay.