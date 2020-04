Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Video editor Luís Azevedo (previously) in partnership with Little White Lies, clevery compiled a short list of Wes Anderson films that accurately demonstrate the art of social distancing. Anderson’s films have been practicing this art long before it became a household term.

Want to practice safe social distancing? It’s easy: just pretend you’re in a Wes Anderson film.

via The Awesomer