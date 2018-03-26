With the March 23rd release of Isle of Dogs, the excellent film and television analysis platform ScreenPrism dug into the telltale signs of a Wes Anderson film. Specifically, they looked at the surreal playfulness of the production design, the imposing symmetry of a scene, the emotional maturity of the characters, the deliberate use of language and the famous use of color everywhere.

You know you’re watching a Wes Anderson film if there’s a rich micro world with a focus on art direction. Wes Anderson’s films have become synonymous with unique and idiosyncratic production design that makes us feel we’ve entered inside a human dollhouse