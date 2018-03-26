Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Telltale Signs of a Wes Anderson Film

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

With the March 23rd release of Isle of Dogs, the excellent film and television analysis platform ScreenPrism dug into the telltale signs of a Wes Anderson film. Specifically, they looked at the surreal playfulness of the production design, the imposing symmetry of a scene, the emotional maturity of the characters, the deliberate use of language and the famous use of color everywhere.

You know you’re watching a Wes Anderson film if there’s a rich micro world with a focus on art direction. Wes Anderson’s films have become synonymous with unique and idiosyncratic production design that makes us feel we’ve entered inside a human dollhouse

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP