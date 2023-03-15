How Writers Are in Featured Wes Andersen Films

J. Marcelo Borromeo of 101 Things I Learned About Fiction from Film put together an evocative video essay that observes how the vocation of creative writing is featured, sometimes celebrated, and often denigrated within several iconic Wes Anderson films.

A short video essay about the demands and rewards that come with the pursuit of writing as a vocation, told through the films of Wes Anderson.

These films include Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Darjeeling Limited, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and The French Dispatch.

