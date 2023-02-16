Unique Traditional Ice Cream Flavors Around the World

Weird History Food explored the origins of the most unique traditional flavors of ice cream around the world, many of which appear unusual or are completely unknown to those in the United States. Flavors include lucuma, tamarind, brown bread, mastic, rose water, and ube. Of course, such flavors as macaroni & cheese, French’s yellow mustard, or Lucky Charms-flavored ice cream probably sound weird to others.

Today we’re talking unexpected ice cream flavors and traditional recipes in their home countries that somehow never made the trek to North American freezers.