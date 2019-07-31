French’s Yellow Mustard Flavored Ice Cream

French’s has announced that they are collaborating with Coolhaus to create a yellow mustard flavored ice cream in celebration of National Mustard Day on August 3, 2019. This unusual combination of flavors will be available for a limited time in New York, the Hamptons and Los Angeles beginning on August 1st.

…after 115 years of using mustard to add something bold and unique to standard fare, French’s collaboration with Coolhaus will have American’s enjoying mustard in a way it’s never been seen before. …Coolhaus’s location in Culver City, CA will have the ice cream available for customers to try on August 2-4 and August 9-11 to celebrate National Mustard Day on the West Coast. New Yorkers can look for the French’s Mustard Ice Cream truck in the streets of New York City on August 1 and 2, before making its way out to the Hamptons on August 3.

Coolhaus CEO and co-founder Natasha Case talked with Gothamist how she went about formulating this unique, tangy ice cream.

French’s also posted the recipe for those who would like to make it at home.

via Gothamist