Cold Stone Creamery Partners With ‘Lucky Charms’ For a Limited Edition Marshmallow Cereal Ice Cream

In anticipation of Saint Patrick’s Day 2021, the folks at Coldstone Creamery have partnered with Lucky Charms cereal to create a limited edition “Lucky Charms Ice Cream”.

Cold Stone Creamery is delighted to partner with General Mills this month to bring the magic beyond the cereal bowl and introduce this limited-time flavor…Guests of all ages will enjoy the nostalgia of this combination, and it’s sure to bring some luck your way!

The flavor is featured in a couple of special “Lucky Creations”. The first is the “Ice Cream at the End of the Rainbow”, a sundae that features the flavored ice cream, colorful marshmallows, and gold glitter. The “Sprinkled with Charms” shake features the same in a handy, easily portable form.

Introducing our NEW @luckycharms x Cold Stone Ice Cream. Try this Lucky Charms flavored ice cream in a green waffle bowl, End of the Rainbow™ Creation™ or in our Sprinkled with Charms™ shake!

Lucky Charms ice cream will be available through March 31, 2021, at Cold Stone Creamery stores across the United States.

via Nerdist