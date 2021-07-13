Kraft and Van Leeuwen Create a Uniquely Comforting Limited Edition Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream

Kraft has partnered with the Brooklyn based ice cream company Van Leeuwen to create a uniquely flavored, limited edition macaroni and cheese ice cream. The idea behind this unusual combination is to bring together two of the most comforting comfort foods together in one tasty treat.
To create the creamy treat, Van Leeuwen churned the familiar, cheesiness of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese into their ice cream made with only a few ingredients. The result? A cool, creamy scoop of ice cream that brings that comforting, nostalgic feeling from a warm bowl of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese..
Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream will be sold at Van Leeuwen shops and will be available online beginning July 14, National Macaroni and Cheese Day, and will be available for as long as supplies last.
The Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream will be available online for order on vanleeuwenicecream.com while supplies last at a cost of $12 for a pint starting at 11 am ET on July 14. The limited-edition flavor will also be available at all Van Leeuwen stores across the country (NYC, LA & Houston) starting July 14 while supplies last. New Yorkers can also try the ice cream for free while supplies last at an ice cream truck stationed in Union Square on July 14 only from 11 am-6 pm.