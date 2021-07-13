Kraft and Van Leeuwen Create a Uniquely Comforting Limited Edition Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream

Kraft has partnered with the Brooklyn based ice cream company Van Leeuwen to create a uniquely flavored, limited edition macaroni and cheese ice cream. The idea behind this unusual combination is to bring together two of the most comforting comfort foods together in one tasty treat.

To create the creamy treat, Van Leeuwen churned the familiar, cheesiness of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese into their ice cream made with only a few ingredients. The result? A cool, creamy scoop of ice cream that brings that comforting, nostalgic feeling from a warm bowl of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese..

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream will be sold at Van Leeuwen shops and will be available online beginning July 14, National Macaroni and Cheese Day, and will be available for as long as supplies last.