Throw Throw Burrito, A Hilarious Dodgeball Card Game From the Guys Who Created ‘Exploding Kittens’

Matthew Inman of The Oatmeal and game designer Elan Lee, the genius minds behind Exploding Kittens and Bears vs. Babies, have joined forces again to create Throw Throw Burrito. It’s essentially a game of dodgeball that played with cards (and burritos).

Throw Throw Burrito is what you get when you cross a card game with dodgeball. Try to collect matching sets of cards faster than your opponents while simultaneously ducking, dodging, and throwing squishy airborne burritos. The cards you collect earn points, but getting hit by flying burritos loses them. So clear some space and put away the antiques, because you’ve never played a card game quite like this before.

Inman and Lee are raising funds through Kickstarter in order to bring the game to market.