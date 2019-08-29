Seven Trolls and a Magical Tower Built From Recycled Materials Make Up a Fairy Tale in a Belgian Forest

The very talented Thomas Dambo who previously created gorgeous giant hulking sculptures in several countries, filled a Copenhagen forest with six towering giants and placed six moody trolls inside a Chicago arboretum, has built his own fairy tale inside the forest of the De Schorre Provinciaal Recreatiedomein in Boom, Belgium. Dambo also wrote and performs a song that tells the story of these trolls.

In my latest project, I combined all of the above. Recycling, Rapping, Nature, and Sculptures The project is called “The 7 Trolls and The Magical Tower” it’s a fairytale, told through sculptures and words, hidden in a forest, all made of recycled materials. I know it sounds a bit confusing, but watch the video and it will all make sense.

Called “The 7 Trolls and the Magical Tower”, this wonderful fable features seven of Dambo’s signature giant trolls – Una and Joures, Mikil, Kamiel, Arvid, Hannes and little Nora – placed in different locations amongst the trees with the addition of a giant tower “as tall as a troll and show them all beings are one in the soul”.

They were seven good friends both together and alone

by the river in the valley in the forest they had home

they had seen the sun set and rise a million times

the seven trolls stood as tall as the pines

Una and Joures were friends for life and like to lay in the grass

watching the skies crawl by telling stories about the past

Mikil was strong as a dragon and always on his way

Kamiel was wearing a mask a new for every day

Arvid like to carve his dreams into ancient trees

Hannes to put pearls on a string for everyone to see

and little Nora had only seen the sun rise around a million times

she was still a growing troll with her tail and young mind

They could see past the forest to where the future emerged

they had seen civilizations crumble and new rise from the dirt

they had seen the mountains grow turn to ice melt and burn

seen the fish turn to birds and seen the continents turn

So the seven trolls gathered up on a mountain top

To find a new way the old way of now had to stop

and Kamiel spoke up – we must help them get better

the little people mean good but they are too young to be clever

Let’s build them a tower as tall as a troll

and show them all beings are one in the soul

It took them all winter by summer it was done

they then invited all the little people to come

And the little people walked to the top where they opened their eyes

and saw past the forests the mountains and skies

they saw to the future with tears in their eyes

what they saw no one knows but the eyes never lie