Seven Trolls and a Magical Tower Built From Recycled Materials Make Up a Fairy Tale in a Belgian Forest

The very talented Thomas Dambo who previously created gorgeous giant hulking sculptures in several countries, filled a Copenhagen forest with six towering giants and placed six moody trolls inside a Chicago arboretum, has built his own fairy tale inside the forest of the De Schorre Provinciaal Recreatiedomein in Boom, Belgium. Dambo also wrote and performs a song that tells the story of these trolls.
In my latest project, I combined all of the above. Recycling, Rapping, Nature, and Sculptures The project is called “The 7 Trolls and The Magical Tower” it’s a fairytale, told through sculptures and words, hidden in a forest, all made of recycled materials. I know it sounds a bit confusing, but watch the video and it will all make sense.
Called “The 7 Trolls and the Magical Tower”, this wonderful fable features seven of Dambo’s signature giant trolls – Una and Joures, Mikil, Kamiel, Arvid, Hannes and little Nora – placed in different locations amongst the trees with the addition of a giant tower “as tall as a troll and show them all beings are one in the soul”.
They were seven good friends both together and alone
by the river in the valley in the forest they had home
they had seen the sun set and rise a million times
the seven trolls stood as tall as the pines
Una and Joures were friends for life and like to lay in the grass
watching the skies crawl by telling stories about the past
Mikil was strong as a dragon and always on his way
Kamiel was wearing a mask a new for every day
Arvid like to carve his dreams into ancient trees
Hannes to put pearls on a string for everyone to see
and little Nora had only seen the sun rise around a million times
she was still a growing troll with her tail and young mind
They could see past the forest to where the future emerged
they had seen civilizations crumble and new rise from the dirt
they had seen the mountains grow turn to ice melt and burn
seen the fish turn to birds and seen the continents turn
So the seven trolls gathered up on a mountain top
To find a new way the old way of now had to stop
and Kamiel spoke up – we must help them get better
the little people mean good but they are too young to be clever
Let’s build them a tower as tall as a troll
and show them all beings are one in the soul
It took them all winter by summer it was done
they then invited all the little people to come
And the little people walked to the top where they opened their eyes
and saw past the forests the mountains and skies
they saw to the future with tears in their eyes
what they saw no one knows but the eyes never lie
