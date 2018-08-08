Laughing Squid

Six Towering Wooden Sculptures of Moody Trolls Hide Inside 1,700 Acres of a Chicago Arboretum

We’ve previously posted about the very talented Thomas Dambo who in 2015 created gorgeous giant hulking sculptures in several countries and filled a Copenhagen forest with six towering giants. In 2018 Dambo back with a new series of six giant wooden trolls made from discarded materials hiding inside 1,700 acres of the Morton Arboretum in Chicago, Illinois.

These mysterious creatures—resembling the trolls of European folklore—were first spotted at the Arboretum in the spring of 2018. As sightings increased, an official investigation was launched to learn about these fascinating new residents. The trolls share the Arboretum’s desire to care for trees; however, they seem suspicious of humans. We need you to join the investigation and help trolls and humans come to understand each other.

