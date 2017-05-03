Six Towering Wooden Sculptures of Giants Hidden Around Copenhagen Waiting To Be Found

Danish artist Thomas Dambo, known for his incredible hulking wooden sculptures, partnered with the Vestegnes Kulturuge to create a wonderful outdoor exhibition entitled Forgotten Giants. The handmade wooden giants – Teddy Friendly, Thomas on the Mountain, Sleeping Louis, Oscar Under the Bridge, Hill Top Trine and Little Tilde – were placed in different areas around the beautiful wild areas of western Copenhagen to sit in wait for curious adventurers to come and visit with them.

Go hunting for The Six Forgotten Giants in Rødovre, Hvidovre, Vallensbæk, Ishøj, Albertslund and Høje Taastrup. All six sculptures are made from scrap wood with the help of local volunteers. The projects wants to bring art out of the museum, show the beautiful and often overlooked nature spots in the western part of Copenhagen, and at the same time give an exciting and different experience.