A Second Hypnotic Compilation of Acoustic Guitar Songs as Seen Through the Instrument’s Sound Hole

Australian musician Alan Gogoll, who’s known for his gorgeous “Bell’s Harmonics” guitar technique and his performance of original songs with a camera facing out from the instrument’s sound hole, has released a second compilation video of his original songs being played and filmed the same way. The camera was invented and built by the musician to capture the unseen side of his performance, making it a rather hypnotically peaceful, calming performance unto itself.
Recorded using a proprietary custom camera and guitar rig designed and built by Alan.