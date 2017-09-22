Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Guitarist Alan Gogoll Demonstrates His Gorgeous Bell’s Harmonics Fretboard Technique

by at on

Bell's Harmonics Alan Gogoll

Australian musician Alan Gogoll demonstrated his gorgeous Bell’s Harmonics” guitar technique with unique string tunings that he so effortlessly plays in a song of the same name. This technique is aptly named as the fretboard harmonics sound like ringing bells within the melody. The song is from his album “Seahorse Bells“, a collection of five original compositions.

Seahorse Bells is the fifth studio album from Australian Solo Acoustic Guitarist Alan Gogoll. Each of the five original compositions showcases Alan’s original ‘Bell Harmonics’ technique and guitar tunings that have become his signature sound. Seahorse Bells was recorded live using a single guitar track and featuring for the first time Alan’s new signature Paul Mineur guitar.

via reddit


Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!




Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy