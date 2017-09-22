Guitarist Alan Gogoll Demonstrates His Gorgeous Bell’s Harmonics Fretboard Technique

Seahorse Bells is the fifth studio album from Australian Solo Acoustic Guitarist Alan Gogoll. Each of the five original compositions showcases Alan’s original ‘Bell Harmonics’ technique and guitar tunings that have become his signature sound. Seahorse Bells was recorded live using a single guitar track and featuring for the first time Alan’s new signature Paul Mineur guitar.

Australian musician Alan Gogoll demonstrated his gorgeous Bell’s Harmonics” guitar technique with unique string tunings that he so effortlessly plays in a song of the same name . This technique is aptly named as the fretboard harmonics sound like ringing bells within the melody. The song is from his album “ Seahorse Bells “, a collection of five original compositions.

