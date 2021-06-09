Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

An Intricate Rube Goldberg Chain Reaction Machine That Feeds Squirrels and Other Small Backyard Critters

by on

Creezy, who previously created an incredibly intricate Rube Goldberg chain reaction machine that followed a blue ball, found inspiration with Mark Rober and took his puzzle-making skills outside to feed the squirrels that populated his backyard. As it turns out, there were more than squirrels back there.

I built a chain reaction machine to feed the squirrels in my backyard. It turns out squirrels aren’t the only animals that eat seeds and nuts! Believe it or not, I first fed squirrels with a chain reaction machine back in 2017 on Instagram! Mark Rober and That’s Amazing inspired me to revisit this idea.

Here’s Mark Rober’s squirrel obstacle course.

Here’s the squirrel trick-shot by That’s Amazing.

Creezy had also previously built a squirrel maze in 2017.


Host your WordPress site with Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2021 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved