An Intricate Rube Goldberg Chain Reaction Machine With the Sole Purpose of Following a Blue Ball

Puzzlemaker Creezy has created an incredibly intricate Rube Goldberg chain reaction machine that has one simple rule: to follow the blue ball all the way through to the end. There are lots of moving parts and an incredible amount of distraction, but so long as that sphere is rolling, then the object remains clear.

This ‘One Ball Path’ chain reaction machine is complicated, but your task is simple: Follow the Blue Ball. …1 ball, 1 cup, and 30+ steps. This machine took about 1 and 1/2 months to create and film.

Blue Ball Maze

