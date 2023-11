Guitarist Flips Dark Minor Key Rock Songs Into a Happier Major Key

Guitarist Roger Tomlin hilariously transposed dark, minor key rock songs into disconcertingly happier versions of themselves by flipping them into a major key.

Tomlin started each video of three-part project with songs such as “Iron Man” by Black Sabbath, “Rock You Like a Hurricane” by The Scorpions, and “Come As You Are” by Nirvana.

Tomlin also flipped major key songs to minor with equally disconcerting results.

via Digg