Two Autonomous Humanoid Robots Seamlessly Work Together to Make the Bed

Robotics company Figure shared a video of two of its Helix 02 humanoid robots autonomously tidying a bedroom by putting things away neatly, taking out the trash, and expertly making the bed together. This was all accomplished in under two minutes.

Like other Figure humanoid robots, this pair uses a single Vision-Language-Action (VLA) model to process verbal requests, respond, and perform general and logistical tasks, including both independent and cooperative behaviors.

They run a single learned Vision-Language-Action policy. There is no shared planner between them, no message passing, no central coordinator: each robot reads the room through its own cameras and infers its partner’s intent the way two people do when they fold a sheet, from motion alone.

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Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

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