Humanoid Robot Autonomously Loads Dishes Into a Dishwasher Without Breaking Anything

Robotics company Figure demonstrated how their Helix humanoid robot can autonomously load dishes into a dishwasher without breaking or damaging anything.

Today we’re unveiling F.02 loading the dishwasher autonomously

The robot utilizes a Vision-Language-Action (VLA) model to process verbal requests, respond, and proceed in general and logistical tasks, such as folding laundry, loading the dishwasher, and sorting packages.

Helix, a generalist Vision-Language-Action (VLA) model that unifies perception, language understanding, and learned control to overcome multiple longstanding challenges in robotics.

Helix can also put away groceries in their proper place.

