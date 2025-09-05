Humanoid Robot Autonomously Loads Dishes Into a Dishwasher Without Breaking Anything
Robotics company Figure demonstrated how their Helix humanoid robot can autonomously load dishes into a dishwasher without breaking or damaging anything.
Today we’re unveiling F.02 loading the dishwasher autonomously
The robot utilizes a Vision-Language-Action (VLA) model to process verbal requests, respond, and proceed in general and logistical tasks, such as folding laundry, loading the dishwasher, and sorting packages.
Helix, a generalist Vision-Language-Action (VLA) model that unifies perception, language understanding, and learned control to overcome multiple longstanding challenges in robotics.
Helix can also put away groceries in their proper place.