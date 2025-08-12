Autonomous Humanoid Robot Neatly Folds Laundry

Helix by Figure is an autonomous humanoid robot that uses a Vision-Language-Action (VLA) model to process verbal requests, respond, and proceed, such as in the case of folding laundry. These robots can also set the table, sort packages, assemble cars, and more.

Figure brings together the dexterity of the human form and cutting edge AI to go beyond single-function robots, lending support at home and across manufacturing, logistics, warehousing, and retail.