Princess Leia Recites Her Holographic Plea to Obi-Wan Kenobi to Promote Proper Hand Washing Time

Inspired by people creating their own songs to wash their hands for the proper amount of time in order to avoid infection as suggested by the World Health Organization, voice-over artist Shelby Young decided to do a pitch-perfect impersonation of Princess Leia’s hologram speech from Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope. Young even sported Leia’s iconic side buns, bright red lipstick, and white tunic to further the effect.

Here’s the original plea from the 1977 film.

General Kenobi. Years ago you served my father in the Clone Wars. Now he begs you to help him in his struggle against the Empire. I regret that I am unable to present my father’s request to you in person, but my ship has fallen under attack, and I’m afraid my mission to bring you to Alderaan has failed. I have placed information vital to the survival of the Rebellion into the memory systems of this R2 unit. My father will know how to retrieve it. You must see this droid safely delivered to him on Alderaan. This is our most desperate hour. Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You’re my only hope.