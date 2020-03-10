Clever Infographics Generator That Integrates 20 Seconds of Song Lyrics for Proper Hand Washing

William Gibson, 17 year old developer in the UK, created “Wash Your Lyrics”, a very clever infographics generator that uses a searchable lyrics database to incorporate 20 seconds of song. By connecting a favorite song to the process, this ingenious tool can help people ensure people are washing their hands for the proper amount of time as suggested by the World Health Organization.
Generate hand washing infographics based on your favourite song lyrics.
? I made a little site in 24h that generates hand washing instructions accompanied by lyrics from a song of your choice instantly – check it out!
? https://t.co/JKAQRYy5Yz pic.twitter.com/S1bDLyKt6C
— William (@neoncloth) March 8, 2020