Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Clever Infographics Generator That Integrates 20 Seconds of Song Lyrics for Proper Hand Washing

by on

Bohemian Rhapsody Hand Washing

William Gibson, 17 year old developer in the UK, created “Wash Your Lyrics”, a very clever infographics generator that uses a searchable lyrics database to incorporate 20 seconds of song. By connecting a favorite song to the process, this ingenious tool can help people ensure people are washing their hands for the proper amount of time as suggested by the World Health Organization.

Generate hand washing infographics based on your favourite song lyrics.

Wash Your Lyrics

I Don't Wanna Grow Up Handwashing

How Soon Is Now Handwashing Song

Happy Handwashing Song


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter







Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved