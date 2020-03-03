How to Properly Wash Hands to Avoid Virus Infection

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With increasing concerns about COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) and its spread around the globe, now is a good time to check out this instructive video by World Health Organization (WHO) that shows how to properly and thoroughly wash hands so as to limit exposure to infection in such public places as subways, schools and anywhere else dangerous microbes may live.

Hand hygiene, either with soap and water or with alcohol-based hand rub, is one of the best ways to avoid getting sick and spreading infections to others. Indeed, hand hygiene is an easy, inexpensive, and effective means to prevent the spread of germs and keep everyone healthy.

WHO also created a similar video in regard to alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

They’ve shared a number of informational posters regarding other ways to keep yourself and others safe.