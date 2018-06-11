Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Cartoonist Animates the Pros and Cons of Her Two Favorite Cities: New York City vs Los Angeles

by at on

In March 2018, we posted a hilarious video by cartoonist Lauren Lorenzo of the animated series eLL cartoons in which her father and 98 year old grandmother tried communicating with their Amazon Echo Alexa, without much success. The video rightfully went viral overnight, a phenomenon to which she amusingly responded. More recently, in more personal segment, Lorenzo used first person narration combined with animation to describe the pros and cons of two of her favorite cities; New York and Los Angeles.

This is Doodle Diaries, a segment where I pretty much doodle what’s going on inside of my head I know there’s been a war against which city is better. I started thinking about the differences between the East and the West. Pretty much everyone I know either lives in these two cities so if you’ve never been to one of these cities before you’re about to learn what they’re all about.


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP