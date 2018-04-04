Laughing Squid

Cartoonist Hilariously Recounts the Day She Had After Her ‘Alexa Ruins Families’ Video Went Viral

In March 2018, we posted a hilarious video by cartoonist Lauren Lorenzo of the animated series eLL cartoons in which her father and 98 year old grandmother tried communicating with their Amazon Echo Alexa, without much success. The video rightfully went viral overnight. In a newer cartoon, Lorenzo hilariously recounted the day after during which her friend erroneously told her that she was rich and famous because of that video.

That’s my I went viral overnight story I basically ate two breakfast sandwiches and almost got fired from my job and that’s about it. But on a real note thank you so much for watching my video.

